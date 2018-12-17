Sri Lankan president casts doubt on working with reinstated prime minister

Sri Lanka’s president has accused newly reappointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of corrupt leadership in a scathing speech.

President Maithripala Sirisena, who administered the oath that returned Mr Wickremesinghe to office, voiced doubts about their ability to work together and signalled the two-month political crisis is far from resolved.

He told the prime minister and a group of his politicians that he cannot find people of honesty and integrity to help him take the country forward.

“With the issues we have, I am not sure what guarantees we have that we could go on this journey together,” Mr Sirisena told Mr Wickremesinghe.

Mr Sirisena abruptly dismissed Mr Wickremesinghe on October 26 and appointed former president Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place, with Mr Wickremesinghe insisting his removal was unlawful.

But Mr Rajapaksa continued to hold office with Mr Sirisena’s support, and his opponents went to court.