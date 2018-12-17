The six-year-old girl brightening up Christmas for rough sleepers

A six-year-old girl is on a mission to 'make the homeless happy this Christmas' as she donates rucksacks stuffed with food, drinks and blankets to rough sleepers.

Martha Culley from Northampton was so moved by the plight of one rough sleeper, she decided to do something about it herself and began raising money.

She told ITV News: "He didn't have any money to get a blanket. When we go home to a bed he goes home to a bag and some cardboard."

Her original aim was to raise enough money to fill 10 rucksacks, but with help from her mother and school friends, she was able to raise £1,600, enough to fill 50 bags.

Martha drops off at a local homeless charity, who are then able to distribute her gifts to those who need them most. Louise Danielczuk, from the Hope Centre charity said: "The work that Martha's done will make everyone feel important, it is absolutely fantastic.