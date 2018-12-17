May to warn second Brexit referendum would cause 'irreparable damage' as Gove and Clark says PM's deal is 'best option'

Theresa May will condemn calls for a second Brexit referendum as Cabinet tensions on EU withdrawal continue to break into the open.

The Prime Minister will use a Commons address on Monday to say a new national poll would do "irreparable damage" to the integrity of British politics.

The move comes after close allies of Mrs May distanced themselves from reports that they were manoeuvring to bring about a fresh referendum.

Mrs May will use a statement to Parliament following last week's bruising EU summit to claim another referendum would further divide the UK.

She will say: "Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum.

"Another vote which would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver.

"Another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last.

"And another vote which would further divide our country at the very moment we should be working to unite it."