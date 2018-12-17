- ITV Report
-
May to warn second Brexit referendum would cause 'irreparable damage' as Gove and Clark says PM's deal is 'best option'
Theresa May will condemn calls for a second Brexit referendum as Cabinet tensions on EU withdrawal continue to break into the open.
The Prime Minister will use a Commons address on Monday to say a new national poll would do "irreparable damage" to the integrity of British politics.
The move comes after close allies of Mrs May distanced themselves from reports that they were manoeuvring to bring about a fresh referendum.
Mrs May will use a statement to Parliament following last week's bruising EU summit to claim another referendum would further divide the UK.
She will say: "Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum.
"Another vote which would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver.
"Another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last.
"And another vote which would further divide our country at the very moment we should be working to unite it."
The appearance follows Mrs May's de facto deputy, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, and the PM's chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, both dismissing reports they are planning for a new referendum.
Environment Secretary Michael Gove, a prominent Brexiteer, told ITV News that compared to the alternatives, "Mrs May's deal looks stronger in comparison to any of those options".
And Business Secretary Greg Clark said supporting Mrs May's deal would help end uncertainty, but if Parliament rejected it then MPs should "consider each of the alternatives and set out what kind of deal Parliament is willing to pass".
He said a second referendum would not end the uncertainty but "continue it".
- Gove and Clark say PM's deal is the best option available:
Mr Clark told ITV News: "If it were the case that Parliament didn't support it, then I would say to colleagues in Parliament there's no use just being critics. It's easy to find things you don't like about a deal, any deal, but we are elected to take responsibility.
"Almost no one in Parliament wants to see the consequences of crashing out without a deal."
He added that if MPs looked at what the alternatives are, "they could see that the deal has more to commend it than they've seen so far".
Mrs May's official spokesman told a Westminster media briefing that there were "no plans" to stage an indicative vote on a range of Brexit options, but did not definitively rule the option out.
He said that all Cabinet ministers who have spoken publicly on Brexit in recent days had made clear their commitment to getting the Prime Minister's deal through Parliament, which remains the Government's priority.
Talks by officials were continuing "at all levels" to seek further clarification and assurances on the terms of the existing deal - and particularly the nature of the proposed backstop - as agreed at the European Council last week, he said.
The spokesman added: "The Prime Minister is very clear that we will not be holding a second referendum."
Mrs May faces a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday following a frantic few days when key ministers have jockeyed for attention and staked out strong Brexit positions.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Britain would "prosper" even if it quit the EU with no deal, while Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd argued firmly against leaving the bloc without an agreement.
And International Trade Secretary Liam Fox indicated he could support MPs being given a free vote on Brexit options.
Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson railed against the idea of a second referendum, writing in the Daily Telegraph on Monday: "A second referendum would provoke instant, deep and ineradicable feelings of betrayal."
Mr Johnson said the idea that the Government would hold a fresh Brexit poll was "sickening".
Labour is insisting that Mrs May puts her Brexit deal to a vote in the Commons before Parliament rises for Christmas on Thursday.
However, the party has made it clear it will not table a motion of no confidence in the Government until such a vote has been held.