Theresa May invites David Cameron to backseat drive on Brexit

Mrs May's predecessor David Cameron is advising her how to get some kind route out of the EU through parliament. Credit: PA

If you want a symbol of the catastrophe Theresa May faces over Brexit here it is: her predecessor David Cameron is advising her how to get some kind route out of the EU - that isn’t the fast one over the cliff - through parliament. This is like the pope asking the chief rabbi on the true meaning of the Eucharist: when Theresa May became prime minister she defined herself by defenestrating all things and people of a Cameroonish hue (including, most notoriously - and some would argue most self-destructively - packing Osborne off to the backbenches). But now the former prime minister has become her personal Brexit-crisis adviser, as she desperately tries to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU with a chaotic no deal.

Mrs May's predecessor David Cameron is advising her how to get some kind route out of the EU. Credit: PA

Mr Cameron's advice is conspicuously being taken, at this juncture by her ministers if not publicly by her. Because what he told her - I understand - is that she should "get on with getting parliament to work through the options". You will have heard the Business Secretary Greg Clark just this morning become the latest member of the Cabinet to say on the Today Programme that the time is almost nigh to press MPs (possibly through an innovative process of holding advisory votes on different options) to express their collective views on what kind of Brexit (or potentially no Brexit, via a referendum) they would choose.

When Theresa May became prime minister she defined herself by defenestrating all things and people of a Cameroonish hue. Credit: PA