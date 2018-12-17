Thomas Markle appeals publicly for daughter Meghan to get in touch after months of being 'ghosted'

Thomas Markle has made a public appeal for his daughter Meghan to get in touch - saying he has not heard from her since the royal wedding. Mr Markle said he had been texting the Duchess of Sussex "every day" since her marriage to Prince Harry, but the ensuing silence had left him feeling "ghosted". Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 74-year-old admitted he and his daughter had experienced their differences. And Mr Markle said he had "apologised a hundred times" for allegedly staging paparazzi photos prior to May's royal wedding. But he called on the 37-year-old Duchess to get in touch so they could move on with their relationship.

The royal wedding in May was watched by millions. Credit: PA

Speaking from San Diego, Mr Markle said: "I love you very much, you're my daughter and I would really like to hear from you. "Whatever differences we have, we should be able to work them out." Mr Markle's appearance on GMB was his first television interview since Meghan's pregnancy was announced in October. Describing how his attempts at making amends had been repeatedly rebuffed, he said: "I'm very disappointed by it - I'm not sure why it's happening." "He went on: "This can't continue forever. I don't plan to be silent for the rest of my life. "I love my daughter very much and she has to know that, and I would really appreciate if she would call me, just reach out to me."

The Duchess announced her pregnancy in October. Credit: PA