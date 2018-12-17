- ITV Report
Thomas Markle appeals publicly for daughter Meghan to get in touch after months of being 'ghosted'
Thomas Markle has made a public appeal for his daughter Meghan to get in touch - saying he has not heard from her since the royal wedding.
Mr Markle said he had been texting the Duchess of Sussex "every day" since her marriage to Prince Harry, but the ensuing silence had left him feeling "ghosted".
Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 74-year-old admitted he and his daughter had experienced their differences.
And Mr Markle said he had "apologised a hundred times" for allegedly staging paparazzi photos prior to May's royal wedding.
But he called on the 37-year-old Duchess to get in touch so they could move on with their relationship.
Speaking from San Diego, Mr Markle said: "I love you very much, you're my daughter and I would really like to hear from you.
"Whatever differences we have, we should be able to work them out."
Mr Markle's appearance on GMB was his first television interview since Meghan's pregnancy was announced in October.
Describing how his attempts at making amends had been repeatedly rebuffed, he said: "I'm very disappointed by it - I'm not sure why it's happening."
"He went on: "This can't continue forever. I don't plan to be silent for the rest of my life.
"I love my daughter very much and she has to know that, and I would really appreciate if she would call me, just reach out to me."
Referring to the paparazzi photographs, Mr Markle said: "For that incident I've apologised a hundred times.
"I don't think that's worthy of being shunned or ghosted. That's ridiculous."
Mr Markle suggested Harry and Meghan may have been influenced by press reports about him, saying: "The funny thing about my daughter and Prince Harry is that they believe everything they read in the paper.
"What's happened, I'm not sure. I'd love to talk about it. I think it comes back to the fact that reporters pick up on interviews I've done and write their own stories and tell lies."
He also denied a suggestion that Meghan had a tendency to dump people if she had no use for them, saying: "That's really not a character trait.
"She's always been very polite to everyone, never been rude to anyone. I don't know what's really happening right now."
Mr Markle concluded his interview by wishing Harry and Meghan a "merry Christmas" and saying he would spend the festive period with friends.