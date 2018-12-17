UK Weather Forecast: Mostly fine today, turning windy in west with some rain

Today:After a locally frosty and foggy start many areas will be dry on Monday with sunny spells. However, cloud will increase from the west, with wet and windy weather developing across Northern Ireland, and later west Wales and western England.

Tonight:Monday night will be mild, but rather cloudy and windy, with severe gales in the west. Patchy rain in the north and west, which will become heavier and persistent later.

Tuesday:Tuesday morning looks mostly dry in the southeast. However, wet and windy weather will move east across the British Isles. Brighter, showery, less windy conditions then follow into the west.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Sunshine and showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds, especially in the south. Some rain could reach many areas from the southwest on Friday, although Scotland may remain more settled.