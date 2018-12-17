UK Weather Forecast: Wind and rain sweep eastwards overnight and tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight:Mild and rather cloudy with patchy light rain in the north and west at first. Heavy rain will move into western areas during the second half of the night and it will turn windy with severe gales in the west.

Tuesday:Tuesday morning looks mostly dry in the southeast. However, wet and windy weather will move slowly east across the British Isles. Brighter, showery, less windy conditions follow into the west.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Sunshine and heavy blustery showers on Wednesday and Thursday. A spell of wet and windy weather spreading eastwards on Friday, then turning brighter from the west.