Vine and HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll dies aged 34

The co-founder of Vine and the HQ Trivia app Colin Kroll has been found dead, aged 34.

The New York Police Department said officers went to the tech executive's Manhattan apartment early on Sunday after getting a call asking for a check on him.

They found him unconscious and unresponsive on his bed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

"He had so much talent and had accomplished so much at such a young age," his father, Alan Kroll, told The New York Times.

"It truly is a waste," his father said. "At 34, imagine the things he'd done and the skills he had."

Mr Kroll was the chief executive of HQ Trivia, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.

Vine was a video app where users could share six-second clips on Twitter. It was announced in October 2016 that Twitter was axing the service.