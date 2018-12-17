Vladimir Putin is the pin-up of choice for Japanese calendar shoppers

Calendars featuring Hollywood actors, singing stars and cute animals are often a popular choice at this time of year for shoppers looking for a Christmas gift.

But 12 pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin probably doesn't immediately spring to mind as the perfect present for under the tree.

It has emerged, however, that he is the pin-up of choice for many Japanese shoppers looking for a 2019 calendar.

The Russian president's offering is reportedly the top-selling calendar at chain store Loft and in greater demand than those of Japanese celebrities.

Known for his public displays of machismo, the 66-year-old's calendar features shots of him taking a dip in the icy waters of Lake Seliger, playing ice hockey and wrestling with dogs in the snow.