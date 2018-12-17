What the papers say – December 17

Another upcoming address to the Commons by Theresa May features on the front pages on Monday. The Prime Minister will beg MPs not to “break faith with the British people” by demanding a second Brexit referendum, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Express says Mrs May will warn that a second vote would plunge the country into fresh division, while the Independent reports that she will insist it would do “irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics”.

The PM’s key aides – her chief of staff Gavin Barwell and de facto deputy PM David Lidington – were accused of exploring the possibility of a “People’s Vote” to break the Brexit deadlock, The Sun reports. The Metro runs with the headline: “Battle in the No. 10 bunker over 2nd vote”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson warns in the Daily Telegraph that a second referendum would leave the public feeling betrayed.

The Times says Mrs May’s Cabinet allies have demanded she let MPs take control of Brexit and allow them a series of votes on options to break the deadlock.

The i reports that Cabinet ministers have urged the PM to “test” solutions in the Commons – with the paper branding it a “plan to end the UK’s Brexit impasse”.

In other news, the Daily Mirror says Gordon Brown has backed calls to save free TV licences for over-75s.

The Financial Times claims Jaguar Land Rover is set to cut thousands of jobs in the new year.

And the Daily Mail leads on its Christmas campaign to create an army of NHS volunteers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star reports that festive storms are set to cause traffic chaos ahead of Christmas.