Why has Labour backed away from no-confidence vote?

I can’t remember the last time a turkey actually voted for Christmas. So I find it difficult to empathise greatly with Labour’s outrage that Theresa May hasn’t created time in the Commons schedule tomorrow for its vote of no confidence in her.

Perhaps more surprising is that Jeremy Corbyn has backed away from what Labour’s chief whip Nick Brown told the Parliamentary Labour Party tonight - namely that as and when Downing Street refused to provide time for Corbyn’s unusual motion, that would be followed by Labour putting down a more conventional and robust no-confidence motion under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, because such a motion could not be buried by the Government.

But Corbyn has refused at the first fence. And as one very senior Labour source told me tonight, “we look like blithering idiots; we have turned a vote of no confidence in Theresa May into a manifestation of our incompetence”.

That may be a bit harsh.