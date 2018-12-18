British surfer Tom Butler conquers 'biggest wave in history' in world record claim

Conquering what is thought to be the world's biggest wave surfed was "scary" and like being "chased by bulls", a British surfer has said.

Tom Butler from Newquay said the wave was the tallest to be surfed during the last part of this year's big wave winter season, and could be in the running to break the current world record.

The 28-year-old surfed the wave, which is believed to be more than 100m (30ft) tall on Friday in Nazare, Portugal, home to some of the largest breaking waves on the planet.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Butler said the feat has "made his year" and that it was a moment that would "stay with him".

Recalling "tearing down the wave at 50 or 60mph," Mr Butler said his "heart was in his mouth" as he feared falling from his board.