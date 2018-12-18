Cabinet agrees to step up planning for a no-deal Brexit

As part of the preparations, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said that some 3,500 service personnel will be on standby for any no-deal Brexit disruption.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay stressed that unless MPs back Mrs May’s deal when it returns to the Commons in January the default option is for the UK to leave without any exit arrangement in place.

The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal remains the preferred outcome for the Government but with 101 days until the UK’s departure from the bloc, the intensity of preparations for crashing out in March 2019 will increase.

Theresa May will ramp up planning for a no-deal Brexit after Cabinet ministers agreed to make it an “operational priority” for the Government.

Speaking after the Cabinet agreed to step up no-deal preparation, Mr Barclay said: “Parliament needs to back the deal because the consequence of not doing so is we risk the default of no-deal and a responsible government must prepare for that eventuality.

“That is what we agreed at Cabinet. That is what we are going to do.”

He dismissed alternative plans being pushed by ministers – including a second referendum or a “managed” no-deal under which arrangements are made with Brussels to limit any negative impacts of severing ties with the EU.

“There are a number of scenarios being floated in government without, I think, people really engaging on the consequences of that – either the consequence to our democracy of not delivering on the referendum, not having Brexit – or the idea that we can cherry-pick and have some managed no-deal where the EU will suspend its own red lines, which I don’t think is feasible.”

In a direct plea to the UK’s business community, Mr Barclay urged company bosses to make sure they were ready for a no-deal Brexit, telling them it needs to be “much more of a priority for businesses up and down the country”.

In the coming days, companies across the country will be provided with a 100-plus page online pack to help them prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

E-mails to 80,000 of those most likely to be affected will be sent over the next few days.

However, ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reported that not all Cabinet members were happy with the £2 billion worth of spending plans agreed for a no-deal Brexit.