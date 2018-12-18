Cabinet to meet after Downing St dares Corbyn to call Government confidence vote

Theresa May will meet with her Cabinet today to reportedly discuss ramping up no-deal preparations with little more than 100 days to go to Brexit, having effectively dared Jeremy Corbyn to try to bring down her Government.

Downing Street accused the Labour leader of a political “stunt” after he tabled a long-threatened but non-binding motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister, demanding she hold a meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Agreement before Christmas.

But the Labour leader stopped short of bringing a motion of no confidence in the Government under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act (FTPA) which, if the opposition won, could trigger a General Election.

Mrs May looked likely to win a vote after Brexiteer critics in her own party and the DUP said they would back her.

But the Government would also have to allow Commons time for the confidence vote to take place this week and a Downing Street source challenged Labour to strengthen its attack.

They said: “We won’t allow time for what is a stunt.

“The FTPA applies if Labour wants to put down a motion under the terms of that.”