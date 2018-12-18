Network Rail sets date for axing train station toilet charges

Toilet charges will be scrapped at some of Britain's busiest railway stations from April 1.

Network Rail said it wants to make its stations "more friendly, accessible and open" as it announced the date.

The public sector company manages 20 stations, such as Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Bristol Temple Meads and 11 in London.

It has already made toilets free to use at many of its stations, which previously charged up to 50p per person.