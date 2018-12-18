Deer poacher jailed and ordered to watch Disney classic Bambi for a year

A man jailed for deer poaching has been ordered to watch Bambi on repeat in an attempt to rehabilitate him.

David Berry Jr. was told he must watch the 1942 Disney classic at least once a month during his year-long spell in prison.

Berry was complicit in a family-inspired plot to kill hundreds of deer across Lawrence County in Missouri state.

Local media reported that the case was one of the largest of its kind in state history.

On being sentenced, Berry was told he must watch Bambi for the first time by December 23.