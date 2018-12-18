Diane Abbott condemns Twitter over thousands of ‘racist and misogynist’ tweets

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot has urged Twitter to take action over “highly offensive racist and misogynist” abuse on the platform after a major study found thousands of tweets disproportionately targeting black female politicians and journalists.

The Amnesty International study found that black women were 84% more likely than white women to be mentioned in abusive tweets, with one in ten posts mentioning black women containing “abusive or problematic” language.

A separate Amnesty study published in September 2017 showed that Ms Abbott received almost half (45.14%) of all the abusive tweets sent to female MPs in the run-up to that year’s general election.

In response to the latest findings, Ms Abbott said: “My staff still spend a considerable amount of time removing and blocking abusive or threatening posts from social media.

“Overwhelmingly the abuse is of a highly offensive racist and misogynist character.

“I have always felt that this type of hate speech can lead to violence, and Twitter has a responsibility to shut these accounts down a lot quicker then it currently does.”

She added: “Twitter also does not have the option to delete offensive comments once an account has been blocked. This would make a difference to conversations that are taking place.”

For its latest study, volunteers for Amnesty’s “Troll Patrol” crowd-sourcing project analysed 228,000 Tweets sent to 778 female politicians and journalists across the political spectrum in the UK and US.