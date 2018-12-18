Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro suing Fortnite over use of 'Carlton dance'

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creator of Fortnite for allegedly using the "Carlton dance" in the video game without his permission.

As well as Epic Games, the actor is also suing basketball game NBA 2K creator Take-Two Interactive, again claiming the company used the moves he popularised on the US sitcom without his permission.

In separate lawsuits filed on Monday at the US District Court in Central California, the 47-year-old alleged the companies unfairly profited from his "creative expression, likeness and celebrity".

The lawsuit adds that Ribeiro is in the process of copyrighting the dances.

The actor is seeking damages from both companies.

The so-called Carlton dance was made famous after Ribeiro performed it on popular 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, which starred Will Smith in the titular role.

Ribeiro played Smith's cousin, Carlton Banks.

Fortnite - a multiplayer online shooter game - is one of the most popular video games in the world and allows players to perform the "Carlton dance".

Neither Epic Games or Take-Two Interactive have responded to the lawsuit.