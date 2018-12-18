Jacob Rees-Mogg does U-turn and comes out in support of Theresa May

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has changed his tune about Theresa May since the no confidence vote.

The Brexiteer was critical of the Prime Minister in the immediate aftermath of the vote but now says she has his backing.

Rees-Mogg originally said: "I think it is clear she has lost the confidence of the House of Commons."

Since the vote on Wednesday 12 December, Rees-Mogg has changed his view, telling Parliament that he has faith in the prime minister. "May I congratulate the Prime Minister on winning the vote of the Conservatives in the House last week and assure her that she therefore commands my confidence, too."