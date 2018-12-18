Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

Jose Mourinho joined Manchester United in 2016. Credit: PA

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United with "immediate effect", the club has confirmed. It comes after Manchester United's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday. The 55-year-old won three trophies during his first season at Old Trafford, but had come under increasing pressure this year with the team languishing in sixth place, 19 points behind their Merseyside rivals. In recent months, the former Chelsea boss had fallen out with marquee signing and French World Cup winner Paul Pogba. A statement from Manchester United on Tuesday read: "The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. "A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Mourinho's final match was a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Credit: PA

It is believed first-team coach Michael Carrick will take training on Tuesday and that a new caretaker manager will be appointed by the end of the week. Mourinho had enjoyed considerable success at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid before replacing Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford in 2016. In his second season in charge, he guided United to second place in the Premier League behind rivals Manchester City. And despite progression to the Champions League knockout stages this season, Mourinho had found himself under increasing pressure for his perceived style of negative football. Fallings-out with a number of his players was met with criticism from ex-pros such as Paul Scholes. Mourinho's final game in charge came on Sunday, as league leaders Liverpool breezed past Manchester United 3-1 courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri. In a move that summed up a turbulent few months at Old Trafford, Pogba, an £89.3 million signing, was an unused substitute for that match.

Paul Pogba found himself increasingly estranged from his manager. Credit: PA

Self-titled the "Special One", Mourinho was the third manager to have taken the reins at Old Trafford since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. United have not won the Premier League title since. In his first season, the Portuguese won the Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League. But last season Manchester United ended the campaign trophy-less. And United's haul of 26 points after their first 17 Premier League games this year is their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1990-91.

David Moyes and Louis van Gaal preceded Mourinho. Credit: PA

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said he believed Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino would be the "ideal candidate" for the vacant manager's role. He told Sky Sports: "They need someone who meets the three key principals of that football club: the promotion of youth, entertaining football and to win football matches." Neville said Mourinho was not the only person who needs to take responsibility for the club's fortunes. "The players take responsibility, the board take responsibility, the manager and the coaching staff, obviously," he said. Neville continued: "My personal view is that the club needs to reset. "This is not just a moment to sack Jose Mourinho and appoint another manager, this is a moment for the club to take stock of what they're doing, to reset the structure in terms of recruitment, in terms of the decision making in the football club and make sure what they do next is the right move."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool delivered the final blow for Mourinho. Credit: PA

Mourinho's Manchester United timeline:

2016/17

May 27: Replaces van Gaal as manager

August 7: Wins Community Shield after beating Leicester City 2-1

February 26: Wins EFL Cup after beating Southampton 3-2

May 21: United finish 6th in league

May 24: United beat Ajax 2-0 to win Europa League

2017/18

August 8: Miss out on Super Cup to Real Madrid

October 21: Defeat against newly-promoted Huddersfield ends 13-match unbeaten run

December 20: Knocked out of Carabao Cup by Bristol City

March 13: Exit Champions League at round of 16 stage after defeat to Sevilla

April 7: United beat Manchester City 3-2 to deny them title on derby day; club finishes second in leauge

May 12: Long-time assistant Rui Faria announces he is quitting at end of season

May 19: Lose FA Cup final to Chelsea

2018/19

August 27: Defeat at Brighton in the second game of the season is followed up by a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham - the worst home defeat of Mourinho's career

September 29: A five-match unbeaten run in all competitions abruptly ended with a 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium

November 11: Three straight wins, including a 2-1 comeback victory at Juventus, looks to put Mourinho's side back in form but they fall to a 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City

December 16: Last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Young Boys sees United qualify for Champions League knockout stages, but a final matchday loss at Valencia is followed by a heavy 3-1 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield