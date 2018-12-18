Advertisement

Jose Mourinho sacking: Timeline of spell in charge at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year spell at Manchester United has been brought to an end.

Despite winning three trophies over that time, and securing a win rate of 58.33%, it was not enough to help him avoid the chop.

Here is a timeline of Mourinho's time in charge at Old Trafford:

  • 2016/17
  • May 27: Replaces Louis van Gaal as manager
  • August 7: Wins Community Shield after beating Leicester City 2-1
  • September 11: Defeat to old foe Pep Guardiola in the pair's first derby clash in England as Manchester City win 2-1 at Old Trafford
  • October 23: A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of former club Chelsea on his return to Stamford Bridge
  • October 29: Sent to the stands at half-time for protesting a decision against his side in a 0-0 home draw against Burnley
  • February 26: Wins EFL Cup after beating Southampton 3-2
  • May 21: Ends Premier League season with home win against Crystal Palace as United finish sixth, 24 points behind champions Chelsea
  • May 24: United beat Ajax 2-0 to win Europa League
  • 2017/18
  • August 8: Misses out on Super Cup to Real Madrid
  • October 21: Defeat against newly-promoted Huddersfield ends 13-match unbeaten run
  • December 20: Knocked out of Carabao Cup by Bristol City at quarter-final stage
  • March 13: Exit Champions League at round of 16 stage after defeat to Sevilla
  • April 7: United beat Manchester City 3-2 to deny them title on derby day; club finishes second in league
  • May 12: Long-time assistant Rui Faria announces he is quitting at end of season
  • May 19: Loses FA Cup final to Chelsea
  • 2018/19
  • August 27: Defeat at Brighton in the second game of the season is followed up by a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham - the worst home defeat of Mourinho's career
  • September 29: A five-match unbeaten run in all competitions abruptly ended with a 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium
  • November 11: Three straight wins, including a 2-1 comeback victory at Juventus, looks to put Mourinho's side back in form but they fall to a 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City
  • December 16: Last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Young Boys sees United qualify for Champions League knockout stages, but a final matchday loss at Valencia is followed by a heavy 3-1 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield
  • December 18: Just two days after their first defeat in nine league matches against their north-west rivals, Manchester United announce the Portuguese has been sacked by the club