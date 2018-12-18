- ITV Report
-
Jose Mourinho sacking: Timeline of spell in charge at Manchester United
Jose Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year spell at Manchester United has been brought to an end.
Despite winning three trophies over that time, and securing a win rate of 58.33%, it was not enough to help him avoid the chop.
Here is a timeline of Mourinho's time in charge at Old Trafford:
- 2016/17
- May 27: Replaces Louis van Gaal as manager
- August 7: Wins Community Shield after beating Leicester City 2-1
- September 11: Defeat to old foe Pep Guardiola in the pair's first derby clash in England as Manchester City win 2-1 at Old Trafford
- October 23: A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of former club Chelsea on his return to Stamford Bridge
- October 29: Sent to the stands at half-time for protesting a decision against his side in a 0-0 home draw against Burnley
- February 26: Wins EFL Cup after beating Southampton 3-2
- May 21: Ends Premier League season with home win against Crystal Palace as United finish sixth, 24 points behind champions Chelsea
- May 24: United beat Ajax 2-0 to win Europa League
- 2017/18
- August 8: Misses out on Super Cup to Real Madrid
- October 21: Defeat against newly-promoted Huddersfield ends 13-match unbeaten run
- December 20: Knocked out of Carabao Cup by Bristol City at quarter-final stage
- March 13: Exit Champions League at round of 16 stage after defeat to Sevilla
- April 7: United beat Manchester City 3-2 to deny them title on derby day; club finishes second in league
- May 12: Long-time assistant Rui Faria announces he is quitting at end of season
- May 19: Loses FA Cup final to Chelsea
- 2018/19
- August 27: Defeat at Brighton in the second game of the season is followed up by a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham - the worst home defeat of Mourinho's career
- September 29: A five-match unbeaten run in all competitions abruptly ended with a 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium
- November 11: Three straight wins, including a 2-1 comeback victory at Juventus, looks to put Mourinho's side back in form but they fall to a 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City
- December 16: Last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Young Boys sees United qualify for Champions League knockout stages, but a final matchday loss at Valencia is followed by a heavy 3-1 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield
- December 18: Just two days after their first defeat in nine league matches against their north-west rivals, Manchester United announce the Portuguese has been sacked by the club