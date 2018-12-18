Meghan visits Royal Variety care home in last official engagement before Christmas

The care home has been dubbed the 'Old Pro's Paradise'. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has carried out her last official engagement before Christmas, meeting retired artists and entertainers cared for at the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing home. Meghan was welcomed to Brinsworth House – affectionately known as the Old Pro’s Paradise – in Twickenham, south-west London, by the charity’s chairman, Giles Cooper.

The Duchess’s visit comes after her father, Thomas Markle, claimed he was being “shunned” by his daughter, who he said had not spoken to him for months and did not reply to his daily text messages.

Mr Cooper said: “The timing of the visit is fantastic as it comes a few weeks after the Royal Variety performance which she attended with Prince Harry. “And it comes after her wedding, which all the residents here were watching. We had the television on, Union Jack bunting up and a party atmosphere – so it’s nice to have the bride here.”

After a private briefing, Meghan met four residents sat at tables in the dining room. She chatted briefly to actress Mona Hammond who played Blossom Jackson in EastEnders in the 1990s.

