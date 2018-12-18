More than half of Christmas shoppers suffer delivery problem, research suggests

Some 90% of adults now buy at least one Christmas present online. Credit: PA

Parcels left in bins, deliveries which failed to arrive and packages which were days late are just some of the complaints of customers who have done their Christmas shopping online. More than half of people who shopped online over last year’s festive period had a problem with delivery, according to research by consumer group Which? Some complained their parcels had been left in the bin (7%), were thrown over a fence (4%) or vanished after being left with a neighbour (2%). One shopper revealed their dog found their parcel, while another reported their item had been taken away by binmen after being left in the recycling bin.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said: “Problems with our deliveries really can be a nightmare before Christmas, causing added stress at a busy time of year. “If you face a delivery issue, remember that you have rights and should contact the retailer as soon as possible to have your problem solved.” The survey of 2,095 UK adults found that 90% of people now buy at least one item online at Christmas, while just over half (51%) buy five or more. Some 58% of those asked said they experienced a delivery problem over the Christmas period last year. Almost a quarter (24%) said they faced failed deliveries, while around one in 10 (11%) reported that a parcel had been left outside their door without them having given prior consent. When asked about specific problems, one shopper said their dog found the parcel and was running around with it, adding: “Luckily he was spotted, and the item removed before he buried it.” Another complained: “Delivery drivers often leave items in bins. I even had a laptop left in there once.” Others complained that their packages had not been left in safe places.

One customer found their delivery inside a bin containing garden waste. Credit: ITV News

One customer was annoyed that their delivery had been left on a window sill outside their home.

One customer was annoyed that their delivery had been left on a window. Credit: Twitter/Naomi Morrow

Including this delivery which was left on the front doorstep, under a mat.

A parcel hidden under a doormat. Credit: ITV News

While some complained that their deliveries had gone missing, tweeting a message that their parcel had been delivered when they did not believe it had been.

One Twitter user said that their parcel had not been left in their porch, despite being told it had. Credit: Twitter/@QuaysideCoffeeShop

Or that their parcel had been signed for, but not by them.

Some customers complained that they had not signed for their parcels. Credit: Twitter/Rosie Palmer

While others complained of damaged packaging.

One Twitter user complained that their parcels had been damaged. Credit: Twitter/Aimee Hughes

Around three in 10 people (29%) said they received a delivery earlier than expected, which while could be seen as a positive, can potentially cause problems for those who have made arrangements to be at home at the time of the expected arrival. Which? found that the most common complaint was parcels arriving earlier or later than they should, causing numerous problems for customers. While others complained about the lack of a specific delivery time.

Many others complained about parcels being sent to sorting offices if they could not be delivered.