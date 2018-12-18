Neo-Nazi couple to be sentenced

A neo-Nazi couple who named their baby in honour of Hitler are due to be sentenced.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty after a trial of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016.

The pair and their close friend Darren Fletcher, who admitted membership of the same group before a trial, will be sentenced on Tuesday with three other men convicted of the same offence.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court heard Thomas and Patatas gave their child the middle name “Adolf” and had Swastika scatter cushions in their home.

Photographs recovered from their address also showed Thomas cradling his new-born son while wearing the hooded white robes of a Ku Klux Klansman.