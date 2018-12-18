- ITV Report
Brighton schoolboys to be told 'they can have periods' in new transgender guidelines
Schoolchildren will be taught that "all genders" can have periods in new sex education lessons, in a victory for transgender rights campaigners.
The advice to teachers was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council as part of new guidelines for a more inclusive education as they try to tackle stigma around menstruation.
It follows a council report which said: "Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods". It added that "menstruation must be inclusive of all genders".
Bins used for menstruation products will be provided in all toilets for children, according to the report.
It also called for transgender students and pupils to be provided with additional support from a school nurse if needed.
The report recommends that "language and learning about periods is inclusive of all genders, cultures, faiths and sexual orientations. For example; 'girls and women and others who have periods'".
Brighton and Hove City Council said in a statement: "By encouraging effective education on menstruation and puberty, we hope to reduce stigma and ensure no child or young person feels shame in asking for period products inside or outside of school if they need them.
"We believe that it’s important for all genders to be able to learn and talk about menstruation together.
"Our approach recognises the fact that some people who have periods are trans or non-binary."