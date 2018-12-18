Brighton schoolboys to be told 'they can have periods' in new transgender guidelines

Schoolchildren will be taught that "all genders" can have periods in new sex education lessons, in a victory for transgender rights campaigners.

The advice to teachers was approved by Brighton and Hove City Council as part of new guidelines for a more inclusive education as they try to tackle stigma around menstruation.

It follows a council report which said: "Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods". It added that "menstruation must be inclusive of all genders".

Bins used for menstruation products will be provided in all toilets for children, according to the report.