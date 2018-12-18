Tottenham fan fined for throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player

A Tottenham fan has been fined after throwing a banana skin at a black Arsenal footballer in a "targeted gesture" which had a "racial element".

Averof Panteli admitted hurling the item onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored against his side and celebrated in front of Spurs’ travelling support earlier this month.

The van driver, 57, said he threw the skin in a "spur of the moment" action but strongly denied there was any racist intent, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.

But Magistrate Mervyn Mandell said: "We find it was a targeted gesture to throw a banana skin after a goal was scored by a black player.

"We have in the circumstances found the racial element was there."