Top dog Griffin gets diploma after helping student through university course

Golden retriever Griffin has been given an honorary diploma after his “extraordinary effort” as a service dog helped a 25-year-old through a masters degree. Britanny Hawley, who suffers from chronic pain and uses a wheelchair, completed her qualification in occupational therapy at Clarkson University and will get her certificate next month. Her four-year-old dog Griffin, who opened doors, turned on lights and fetched items, was honoured at the weekend and will accompany Ms Hawley into her future career.

Griffin was presented an honorary diploma by Clarkson University President Tony Collins Credit: Steve Jacobs/AP

“I pushed for him to graduate from Day One,” Hawley said Tuesday. “He did everything I did.” The board of trustees of the Potsdam, New York, school said Griffin demonstrated “extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success” of Ms Hawley. Ms Hawley, of Wilson, North Carolina, said Griffin does a wide range of physical tasks for her including opening doors, turning on lights and bringing her items she indicates with a laser pointer. He also provides comfort amid her relentless, severe pain that causes anxiety and depression.

