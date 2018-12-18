Donald Trump accuses Twitter of making it difficult for people to follow him

Donald Trump has accused Twitter of being biased. Credit: PA

Donald Trump has once again called out social networks and internet giants for allegedly giving less prominence to him and fellow Republicans. The US president renewed his claim that the likes of Facebook and Google are biased towards left-leaning Democratic voices across the internet, but singled out Twitter for making it harder for people to start following him on the social network. "Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous!," Mr Trump tweeted.

He added: "Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join Donald Trump. "They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING!" Twitter responded to the claims, saying improvements to the platform have led to many prominent accounts seeing a fall in followers.

Twitter have said they are making improvements to the platform. Credit: PA

"Our focus is on the health of the service, and that includes work to remove fake accounts to prevent malicious behaviour," a Twitter spokesman said. "Many prominent accounts have seen follower counts drop, but the result is higher confidence that the followers they have are real, engaged people." Questions about the social network’s ability to censor have been the subject of intense debate over the last 12 months, but social media consultant Matt Navarra says it is highly unlikely that individuals could manually and intentionally alter how their platforms work because of the level of complexity and automation. "The way social networks and search engines work is highly automated and based around complex algorithms," Mr Navarra said.

