Donald Trump's charitable foundation to shut down amid lawsuit

Donald Trump’s charitable foundation has reached a deal to shut down amid a legal battle with New York’s attorney general. Barbara Underwood and the foundation filed a joint stipulation with the court laying out a process for dissolving the charity and distributing its remaining assets to other non-profit groups. New York filed a lawsuit last spring accusing the foundation of operating like an extension of Mr Trump’s businesses and political campaign. That suit will continue.

Lawyers for the foundation say any infractions were minor. They say they have been trying to shut down the foundation voluntarily for months. A judge must still sign off on the agreement. Ms Underwood is a Democrat and is seeking millions of dollars in penalties. She wants the president and his eldest children barred from running other charities.

“This is an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone,” Ms Underwood said in a statement. “We’ll continue to move our suit forward to ensure that the Trump Foundation and its directors are held to account for their clear and repeated violations of state and federal law.”

