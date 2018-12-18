Two police officers die after being struck by train in Chicago

Two Chicago police officers have been fatally struck by a train as they investigated a report of gunshots in the city.

Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, were pursuing a person who had headed toward train tracks and were hit shortly after 6pm as the commuter train passed through the area, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

“There was no stop at that location so the train was probably going somewhere between 60 and 70 miles per hour,” he said.

Mr Johnson said an individual was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, but that the investigation was still in the early stages.

Mr Marmolejo had been with the department for two-and-a-half years and MrGary for 18 months, Mr Johnson said.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city had lost “two young men, both fathers with young families”.