Warrant issued for 'David Schwimmer lookalike' after he fails to show up in court

CCTV from Blackpool, and a post by David Schwimmer. Credit: PA

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a "lookalike" of Friends star David Schwimmer after he failed to attend court. Abdulah Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, had been summonsed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of theft and fraud. District Judge Jane Goodwin issued a warrant not backed for bail after Husseni failed to answer his summons.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

He had received instructions by post to attend court for 9.30am. Social media users pointed out the likeness to Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom when police in Blackpool posted an image of a man leaving a restaurant on September 20, carrying what appeared to be beer cans. Schwimmer responded by sharing a video to his Twitter account which showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a tray of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

