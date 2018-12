A spell of wet and windy weather will slowly move eastwards across all parts during Tuesday.

Brighter and showery weather will slowly follow into western parts later in the day.

It will be a windy day with coastal gales, and severe gales around Irish Sea coastal areas at first.

Winds will ease as the rain clears eastwards later in the day.

It will be a mild day, with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 F).