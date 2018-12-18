What the papers say – December 18

Another day of political tensions makes headlines on Tuesday. The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May has challenged Jeremy Corbyn to call a parliamentary vote of no confidence that could lead to the collapse of the Government.

Her challenge came after she rejected the Labour leader’s demand for a Commons vote on her performance as Prime Minister and instead called his bluff, The Times reports.

The i says Mr Corbyn accused the PM of “dither and delay” in staging a vote on her Brexit deal, after she announced the Commons showdown would happen in January.

Mr Corbyn said it was “unacceptable” to be waiting almost a month before the “meaningful vote”, the Metro says.

Meanwhile, Mrs May is expected to step up warnings of a no-deal Brexit and ask Cabinet ministers to press ahead with no-deal planning at a meeting on Tuesday, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Express says the PM will order her Cabinet to start spending the £1 billion set aside in case of a no-deal Brexit.

In other news, the Daily Mail leads on what it labels “panic sales”, as online stores followed high street shops in cutting prices in an attempt to drum up business.

The Daily Mirror reports that Jamie Oliver has agreed a £5 million tie-up with Shell despite campaigning over climate change.

And The Sun says Yorkshire Tea has sparked outrage because its new eco-friendly tea bags are ruining cups of tea by splitting.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that Britain’s accounting industry faces one of the strictest regulatory regimes after reports found “deep-seated” problems.

And the Daily Star claims a vandal named Jesus stormed into a church demanding refuge and smashed a £1,000 window.