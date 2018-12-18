Yorkshire Tea’s brew-sing backlash as new bags get lukewarm reception

Yorkshire Tea’s new biodegradable tea bags have left customers stewing – after they complained the flimsy bags were ruining their cuppas.

Tea lovers contacted the company in despair, reporting that the once-reliable tea bags were splitting in their brews.

Football pundit Darren Fletcher was among those to make his views known, tweeting: “Shocking developments this morning in the Fletcher household – the normally reliable & excellent @YorkshireTea (Gold) is shambolic. Every tea bag we have used has split. Dodgy box I reckon or is it new paper? Things may never be the same again!!!!”

One Twitter user joked that the problem was causing “much moodiness in the morning”, while another said: “I’ve been drinking your tea the last month or so (having been a Tetley drinker all my life) and I really enjoy the taste… what I don’t enjoy is the number of split teabags that I’m getting. Every third or fourth bag splits.. what’s that about?”