- ITV Report
-
11-year-old girl with rare kidney condition spends first Christmas in four years at home after pioneering treatment
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia
For 11-year-old Kitty Skrabski, Christmas has come early.
For the first time in four years Kitty will be able to spend the day entirely at home and not in hospital after undergoing pioneering treatment for a rare immune disease of the blood.
Kitty had to have both kidneys removed after being diagnosed with the disease, which affects just one in 50,000 children in the UK, in 2014.
With no kidneys, she survived on regular dialysis which meant frequent trips to hospital.
Earlier this year, her father donated one of his kidneys.
He appeared alongside Kitty on ITV's This Time Next Year just before the transplant. Kitty told Davina McCall she was "90% excited and happy, and the other 10% a little worried and scared" about the operation.
Sadly, soon after the transplant, her blood disease returned and began attacking her new kidney.
With Kitty in danger of loosing her new kidney, doctors at Evelina London Children's Hospital decided to use an apheresis machine to remove the molecule doing the damage, a pioneering technique usually used to remove cholesterol from the blood.
The treatment saved her life and gave her and her family the greatest gift of all.
Kitty's mother Debbie told ITV News: "This is the first Christmas in four years now that Kitty is going to be able to home, which means I'm going to be home."