11-year-old girl with rare kidney condition spends first Christmas in four years at home after pioneering treatment

For 11-year-old Kitty Skrabski, Christmas has come early.

For the first time in four years Kitty will be able to spend the day entirely at home and not in hospital after undergoing pioneering treatment for a rare immune disease of the blood.

Kitty had to have both kidneys removed after being diagnosed with the disease, which affects just one in 50,000 children in the UK, in 2014.

With no kidneys, she survived on regular dialysis which meant frequent trips to hospital.