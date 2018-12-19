Amber Rudd: 'Plausible argument' for People's Vote if MPs can't reach consensus

The Work and Pensions has said she can see a "plausible argument" for a People's Vote on Brexit if Parliament fails to reach a consensus on a way forward. Speaking to ITV's Peston, Amber Rudd admitted it wasn't clear if Theresa May's deal would get through Parliament once the meaningful vote finally takes place, after the Prime Minister delayed it to the new year.

She said "it is incumbent upon MPs to find the centre ground" because the majority of people don't want to be asked again how to vote, adding "if Parliament absolutely fail to reach a consensus I can see there would be a plausible argument for it". She was joined on the show by Labour's Angela Rayner, who waded into the row over whether Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn muttered the words "stupid woman" at PMQs, in reference to Theresa May.

The shadow education secretary told Robert Peston she believed he did not say that. Corbyn denied the claims, saying he actually said "stupid people" in reference to "those who I believe were seeking to turn a debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomime". "I think he's an honorable member of Parliament, and he should be taken at his word, and we should move on," Rayner said.

The panel of Nadine Dorries, Chuka Umunna, and Justine Greening were asked whether the UK will have left the EU by the 29th March next year, with the answers as follows: Greening: "No" Umunna: "No" Dorries: "We'd better"