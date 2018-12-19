Britain's favourite Christmas film revealed in new poll

Love Actually, Home Alone and Elf are often talked about as many people's favourite Christmas film.

But it is 1946 classic It's A Wonderful Life that has been put at the top of the tree in a new poll.

The 1946 festive fantasy drama narrowly beat 2003 comedy Elf to the accolade.

Starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, the film tells the story of George Bailey, a man who has devoted his life to helping others and who is shown the value of his own life by a guardian angel to stop him killing himself.

The Frank Capra-directed film was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, and has become a seasonal staple across the world.