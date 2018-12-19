Exercise as effective as drugs in lowering high blood pressure – study

Exercise could be just as effective in lowering high blood pressure as prescribed medication, a study has said.

Researchers pooled data from nearly 400 trials and found that for those suffering from high blood pressure, activity such as walking, swimming and simple weight training seemed to be just as good as most drugs used to treat it.

But the scientists warned that patients should not stop taking their medication just yet until further studies are carried out.

The research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, involved analysing data from 194 trials looking at the impact of drugs on lowering high blood pressure, and 197 trials testing the impact of structured exercise.

The trials involved a total of nearly 40,000 people, but none of them directly compared exercise against medication.

Researchers found that blood pressure was lower in people treated with drugs than in those following structured exercise programmes.

But when the analysis was restricted to just those with high blood pressure, exercise seemed to be just as effective as medication.