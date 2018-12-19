Gatwick Airport grounds flights over drone fears

Gatwick Airport has been shut after reports of two drones flying over the airfield.

All flights to and from the airport were suspended on Wednesday night with planes being diverted to other UK airports, including Manchester, Luton and Stanstead.

On social media, passengers reported being delayed on the runway for over an hour as they waited for updates from the pilot.

British Airways confirmed that "Gatwick have stopped all arrivals and departures due to a drone".