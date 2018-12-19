Historic outdoor swimming baths set for restoration

Britain’s oldest surviving open-air swimming baths are set to be fully restored and reopened to the public. The Grade II-listed Cleveland Pools – a 200-year-old Georgian lido in the historic city of Bath – has secured £4.7 million of National Lottery funding to enable the restoration to begin. In the shape of a miniature crescent, referencing Bath’s renowned architecture, the site includes two bathing pools, the original changing rooms and a private ladies pool. First opened in 1815 following the Bathwick Water Act which prohibited nude bathing in the river, the site has been closed since 1984.

The Cleveland Pools during the 1960s Credit: Cleveland Pools Trust

It has since deteriorated and was placed on English Heritage’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ register. The project will conserve the Georgian features and upgrade the facilities to allow for year-round swimming and other activities. The pools will be naturally treated and heated using the latest technology, and when complete, there will be a 25-metre swimming pool, children’s splash area, pavilion and cafe for the public to enjoy. The project will also bring the historic stories of the pools to life, including that of the eccentric swimming teacher Captain Evans who lived on the site with his pet baboon and would entertain visitors by being hoisted 100 feet into the air and diving into the pool wearing a top hat to cushion his entry. The Heritage Lottery Fund grant will cover a significant amount of the £5.7 million costs for the entirety of the restoration project.

Computer-generated image of how the Cleveland Pools may look following planned restoration Cleveland Pools Trust/PA)

The Cleveland Pools Trust, which has already raised £800,000 will now secure the remaining funds. Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who has been a long-time supporter and patron for the project, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the long campaign to restore Cleveland Pools has been awarded support by the Heritage Lottery Fund. “I have watched the Trust work tirelessly for a long time in their attempt to save this historic riverside venue, and reviving it for swimming and as an heritage site will bring huge joy to the community and visitors. “I think the restored pools will be the new jewel in Bath’s crown and I hope to be one of the first to swim there when they reopen.” Paul Simons, chairman of the Cleveland Pools trustees, said: “After 14 years hard work the Trust’s efforts have finally succeeded in guaranteeing the future of this unique place and community asset.

Cleveland Pools being used as a trout farm in 1998 Credit: Cleveland Pools Trust/PA