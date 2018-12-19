Investigators focus on last photographs taken by British seaplane crash victim

Photographs taken by one of the British victims of a seaplane crash in Sydney on New Year’s Eve have helped investigators piece together what happened in the lead-up to the tragedy.

An interim report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) revealed that a Canon digital camera had been recovered from inside the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, which plunged into water in Jerusalem Bay, 25 miles north of Sydney city centre, on December 31 last year.

Richard Cousins, the 58-year-old chief executive of FTSE 100 company Compass Group, died alongside his sons, Will and Edward, aged 25 and 23, his fiancee, Emma Bowden, 48, and her 11-year-old daughter Heather.

Investigators said police had been able to reenact part of the flight using images from the camera, while several witness statements had also been gathered to determine the path the plane had travelled.

A preliminary report earlier this year said the plane had hit an area of water away from the expected and standard flight path, before colliding with the water in a near-vertical position.