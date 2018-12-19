- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn embroiled in misogyny row after appearing to call Theresa May 'stupid woman' during PMQs
Jeremy Corbyn has become embroiled in a misogyny row after being accused of mouthing "stupid woman" at Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions.
The Labour leader was shown saying something under his breath after Mrs May likened his attempt to force a confidence vote in her earlier this week to a Christmas pantomime.
Making a jibe at Mr Corbyn and accusing him of dithering over calling a no confidence vote in the Government, Mrs May said: "He's going to put a confidence vote. Oh yes he is! Oh no he isn't! I've got some advice... look behind you."
As Mrs May returned to her seat, Mr Corbyn was seen mouthing a response.
The Labour leader's apparent comments united both sides of the Commons, with both Tory and Labour MPs accusing Mr Corbyn of "misogyny" and calling for him to apologise.
Conservative Party Chair Brandon Lewis wrote on Twitter: "Will Jeremy Corbyn apologise or clarify exactly what he was saying? Looks shocking on the film, unacceptable in any environment."
While Labour MP Stella Creasy, who has talked publicly about misogynist abuse she has faced on social media, wrote on Twitter: "This is not OK.
"PMQs is a hotbed of emotions but I hope that Jeremy will accept this kind of behaviour isn't his normal good nature or what we expect of progressive men #21stcenturycalling".
A spokesperson for Mr Corbyn refuted the claims, saying he had spoken to the Labour leader who "did not call her a stupid woman. There is no reason to apologise. As I understand it he said ‘Stupid people’.”
The spokesperson added that the Islington North MP was referring generally to MPs who were not taking the issues being debated seriously.
Despite the condemnation of Mr Corbyn's apparent remarks, Mrs May did not appear to be immediately aware of them.
It was only when she was asked whether it was "appropriate language to call people 'stupid women' in this Chamber?" that members of Mrs May's Cabinet clustered around her and appeared to explain what had happened, with one pointing to the Labour benches, at which point Mrs May could be heard exclaiming "really?".
In response to the question, Mrs May said: "I think that everybody in this House, particularly in this 100th year anniversary of women getting the vote, should be aiming to encourage women to come into this Chamber, and to stand in this Chamber, and should therefore use appropriate language in this Chamber when they are referring to female Members."
Commons Speaker John Bercow, told the Chamber that he did not see what Mr Corbyn had said but that any MP who failed to follow House conventions on conduct had a responsibility to apologise.
In response to repeated requests to look at the evidence, Mr Bercow said: "I am happy to look at that evidence if that evidence exists", adding that he would report back to MPs later on Wednesday.
The comments of Mr Bercow - who hit the headlines in May himself after being accused of calling Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman" - led the Commons Leader to make her own point of order, standing up to ask the Speaker: "If individuals who are found to have made unwelcome remarks should apologise, why it is that when an opposition member found that you had called me a 'stupid woman', you did not apologise in this chamber?"
After repeated jeers and banging from Tory MPs, Mr Bercow said: "No no I'll deal with the point.
"I dealt with that point months ago in remarks that I made to the House of Commons to which Ms Leadsom in our various meetings since has made no reference and which requires from the chair today no elaboration whatsoever."
The Speaker added that "the matter has been treated of and I am leaving it there".