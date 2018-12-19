Jeremy Corbyn embroiled in misogyny row after appearing to call Theresa May 'stupid woman' during PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn has become embroiled in a misogyny row after being accused of mouthing "stupid woman" at Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader was shown saying something under his breath after Mrs May likened his attempt to force a confidence vote in her earlier this week to a Christmas pantomime.

Making a jibe at Mr Corbyn and accusing him of dithering over calling a no confidence vote in the Government, Mrs May said: "He's going to put a confidence vote. Oh yes he is! Oh no he isn't! I've got some advice... look behind you."

As Mrs May returned to her seat, Mr Corbyn was seen mouthing a response.

The Labour leader's apparent comments united both sides of the Commons, with both Tory and Labour MPs accusing Mr Corbyn of "misogyny" and calling for him to apologise.

Conservative Party Chair Brandon Lewis wrote on Twitter: "Will Jeremy Corbyn apologise or clarify exactly what he was saying? Looks shocking on the film, unacceptable in any environment."

While Labour MP Stella Creasy, who has talked publicly about misogynist abuse she has faced on social media, wrote on Twitter: "This is not OK.

"PMQs is a hotbed of emotions but I hope that Jeremy will accept this kind of behaviour isn't his normal good nature or what we expect of progressive men #21stcenturycalling".

A spokesperson for Mr Corbyn refuted the claims, saying he had spoken to the Labour leader who "did not call her a stupid woman. There is no reason to apologise. As I understand it he said ‘Stupid people’.”

The spokesperson added that the Islington North MP was referring generally to MPs who were not taking the issues being debated seriously.