Kylie Minogue 'thrilled' to play legend slot at Glastonbury 2019

The 50-year-old pop star will perform at Glastonbury Festival next year. Credit: AP

Kylie Minogue has signed up for Glastonbury's "Legend slot", 14 years after she had to cancel her solo show at the festival because of breast cancer. The 50-year-old pop star will perform at Glastonbury next year. Minogue was due to appear at the festival's final night in 2005 but had to pull out. She has told fans on Twitter: "I'm so thrilled to announce that I'll be playing the Legend slot on Sunday 30th June at GlastoFest 2019."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The pop star added: "It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show." It will not be the first time Minogue has played at Glastonbury - she made her debut on the Pyramid Stage in 2010, performing with Scissor Sisters. In July, she told the Press Association she would love to return. "It would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure," the singer said. Glastonbury tweeted: "We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. She'll play the legendary Sunday afternoon slot at next year's Festival. And we cannot wait."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Stormzy on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017. Credit: PA