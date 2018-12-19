Masterchef Gary gives top tips to avoid dry turkey and Christmas food waste

Masterchef star Gary Maclean is calling on Scots to turn down the temperature on their turkey to avoid food waste this Christmas.

The Glasgow chef said too much meat gets dumped after over-cooking leaves it dry and inedible.

It’s one of three top tips the 2016 champion of Masterchef: The Professionals is offering after teaming up with Zero Waste Scotland in the fight against festive food waste.

The group said the equivalent of 100,000 turkeys will be thrown away in Scotland this Christmas.