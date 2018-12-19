Labour suspends Fiona Onasanya after MP found guilty of perverting the course of justice

Labour has suspended Fiona Onasanya and said she should resign as an MP after she was convicted of lying to police to avoid a speeding charge.

The 35-year-old solicitor, who now faces a possible jail sentence, was accused of colluding with her brother Festus after her car was clocked going 41mph in a 30mph zone in the village of Thorney near Peterborough.

The Old Bailey heard evidence the MP for Peterborough was texting as well as speeding on the evening of Monday July 24 last year, during the summer Commons recess.

Prosecutor David Jeremy QC told the jury she went on to lie "persistently and deliberately" to avoid prosecution.

Festus Onasanya, 34, from Cambridge, had pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice over speeding, including over the July 24 incident.

But his sister, who was elected in June 2017, denied a single count of perverting the course of justice.