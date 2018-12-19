Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed Manchester United caretaker manager until end of season

Former Manchester United player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as the club's caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The Norwegian replaces Jose Mourinho who was sacked by United on Tuesday.

Solskjaer, who had been in his second spell managing Norwegian side Molde, made 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007.

The 45-year-old will be joined by ex-United assistant Mike Phelan, the club announced on Wednesday.

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, described Solskjaer as a "club legend".

"His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back," Woodward said.

"We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season."