Post-Brexit immigration system to focus on skills rather than origin

Long-awaited plans for the UK's post-Brexit immigration system will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The Government says the proposals will mark the end of free movement and focus on a "skills-based" approach, looking at people's talents rather than where they come from.

Under the blueprint, there will be a new visa route for skilled workers and no cap on high-skilled professions such as doctors and engineers.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who will publish a much-delayed White Paper on the proposals, said: "We are delivering on the clear instruction to get control over our borders and will bring in a new system that works in the interest of the British people.

"It will be a single, skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather than where they come from - maximising the benefits of immigration and demonstrating the UK is open for business."

The document is also expected to include details of the approach to low-skilled workers.

It has been reported they may be able to apply for short-term visas of up to a year.

There have also been reports that the proposals could include a minimum salary requirement of £30,000 for skilled migrants seeking five-year visas.