Official says US to withdraw all American troops in Syria

President Donald Trump has said US troops do not need to remain in Syria.

It comes as the White House declared victory on Wednesday in the mission to defeat Islamic State militants there.

The Trump administration will withdraw all of the remaining American forces - approximately 2,000 American troops in Syria - according to a U.S. official.

Planning for the pullout has begun and troops will begin leaving as soon as possible, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

President Trump said American forces no longer were needed in a country torn apart by long-running civil war.

He said on Twitter: "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."