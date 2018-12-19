Problems at Manchester United run much deeper than Jose Mourinho

To the casual onlooker it might appear that Jose Mourinho was first seduced and then poisoned by English football.

He came with an infectious smile and a charismatic turn of phrase; he leaves 14 years later wearing a fixed frown and confrontation running through his veins.

He may have a trunk full of cash as he heads back down the M6 to London, however not only has the serial winner's badge rusted away during his time in the north but That Mourinho Glow has dimmed to Bible black.

Manchester United is probably the biggest football beast there is and it proved too big even for Jose, but then he is only the latest man tamed by what now seems to be an impossible task. Now is the time to ask why.

It is no secret that the relationship with his star player had broken down - Paul Pogba's disrespectful but quickly deleted social media post following Mourinho's sacking proved just how severe those fault lines were.

And it wasn't just Pogba - Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and others were all publicly humiliated by Mourinho.

But the malaise spread much wider than the dressing room, or to be more accurate, much higher. All the way to the boardroom.