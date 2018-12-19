Russian whistleblower died of natural causes, coroner rules

A coroner has ruled a UK-based Russian whistleblower died of natural causes, but said he could not "completely eliminate all possibility" multi-millionaire Alexander Perepilichnyy was poisoned.

Mr Perepilichnyy collapsed and died while jogging near his home in Weybridge, Surrey, on November 10 2012 after spending the night with his mistress in Paris.

Coroner Nicholas Hilliard QC was examining whether the married businessman could have been murdered with poison or died of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (Sads), ruling on the latter in an absence of any evidence of foul play.

In light of the verdict, an anti-corruption campaigner branded Surrey police “incompetent” for failing to carry out a proper investigation after Mr Perepilichnyy's death.

The inquest heard evidence that Mr Perepilichnyy had faced threats in the months before his death and had taken out millions of pounds in life insurance.

Mr Perepilichnyy had recently fought off a legal challenge by a debt recovery firm allegedly led by a prime suspect in the Alexander Litvinenko poison case, Dmitry Kovtun.

He had been helping UK-based Mr Browder’s Hermitage Capital Investment expose a US$230 million (£142 million in November 2012) money-laundering operation, the inquest was told.

The father-of-two died before he could give evidence against the alleged fraudsters who had targeted Hermitage.